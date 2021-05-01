AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AFB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 44,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,140. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 699,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 285,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 264,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 128,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

