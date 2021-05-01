Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$44.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AP.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.21.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$42.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.64. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.1417 dividend. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,432.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

