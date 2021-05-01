Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $276,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $27,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

