Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $15.56. 1,471,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

