Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Jennifer A. Laclair Sells 3,334 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALLY stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $93,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

