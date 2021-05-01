Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,875.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.69. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

