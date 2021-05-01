Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Argus from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

