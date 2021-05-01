Alphacat (ACAT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market cap of $3.22 million and $78,218.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00282043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.33 or 0.01116319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00727418 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,803.02 or 0.99834859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

