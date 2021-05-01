Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ALTA opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $787.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $1,057,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,619,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altabancorp by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

