AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATGFF. Raymond James lifted their price target on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

