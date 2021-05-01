Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $753,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $81.75 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -302.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

