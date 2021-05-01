Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AYX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.92.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.78, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,173. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.