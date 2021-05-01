Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $37.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.31. 3,576,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. Altice USA has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 201.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

