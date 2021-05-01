Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.090-3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.09-3.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 451,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

