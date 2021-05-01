Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 77.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,773 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

