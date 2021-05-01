Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

