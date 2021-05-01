Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.49-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.57. Altria Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 11,634,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,009,897. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

