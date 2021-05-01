Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hamilton Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.33.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,199.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.