Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,199.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.33.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

