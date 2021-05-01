Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,200.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4,000.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $9.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $11.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $12.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $46.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,072.33.

AMZN traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,467.42. 7,009,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3,199.49. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24,444.3% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 217,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

