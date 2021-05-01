Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $5,500.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,072.33.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,467.42. 7,009,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

