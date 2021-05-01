Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00. The stock had previously closed at $3,471.31, but opened at $3,551.04. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,527.28, with a volume of 163,841 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.33.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,199.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.