Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 815.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.