Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Trading 6.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.30. 1,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 53,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $720.71 million, a PE ratio of 315.83 and a beta of 1.03.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

