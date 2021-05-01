Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

