American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AREC. Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective (up previously from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

AREC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 328,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. American Resources has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

