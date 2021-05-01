Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded down $2.44 on Monday, hitting $258.40. 817,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,517. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $261.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.