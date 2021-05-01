Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $295.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.82.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $258.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $261.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

