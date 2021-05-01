AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.08

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.08 and last traded at $135.49, with a volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

