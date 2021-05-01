AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57. AMMO has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.