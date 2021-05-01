Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,232 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3,265.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 335,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 325,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 660,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

