Analysts Anticipate Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $5,860,000.

Shares of Fisker stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 8,443,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,200,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64. Fisker has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

