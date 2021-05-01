Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.47). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $87.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Earnings History and Estimates for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

