Analysts Anticipate Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Rexnord posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on RXN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rexnord by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Rexnord by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXN stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

