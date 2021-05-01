Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce $350.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.50 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $342.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

NYSE SUM opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

