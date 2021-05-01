Analysts Expect Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. Alexander & Baldwin posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexander & Baldwin.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 916.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.