Analysts Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

AXS stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 266,569 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

