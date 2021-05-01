Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.42 Million

Brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post sales of $11.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.14 million. Evolus posted sales of $10.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $108.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.71 million to $121.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $173.69 million, with estimates ranging from $152.84 million to $206.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evolus by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

