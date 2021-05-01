Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.29 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

Information Services Group stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a PE ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

