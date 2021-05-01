Analysts Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.97. LendingTree reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.30.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,184. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $193.27 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

