Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $26.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $27.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $29.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $103.60 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

