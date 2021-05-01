Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Navient posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 265,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navient by 804.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 926,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. 2,450,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,630. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

