Analysts Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.02 Million

Brokerages expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report $66.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.20 million and the highest is $67.15 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $56.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $270.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $291.66 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $299.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,352,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.46. 1,206,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $906.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

