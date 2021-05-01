Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.65). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.89 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

