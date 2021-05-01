Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to announce $409.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $337.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,797. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.99, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.30. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $182.79 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.