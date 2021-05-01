Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $12.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.20. 2,592,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,769. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.01.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,677,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,771,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

