Analysts Issue Forecasts for Valero Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

VLO stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,464.51, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

