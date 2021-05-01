Analysts Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target at $115.65

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $111.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,575,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,044. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 221,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

