Analysts Set Expectations for iCAD, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for iCAD in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

