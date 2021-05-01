Analysts Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Price Target at $56.89

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of HASI opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.64%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

